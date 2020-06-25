President Edgar Lungu will not drop Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, but will await the outcome of the case, State House has said.

Responding to a press query by Daily Revelation, special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe stated that Dr Chilufya, who was arrested by the Anri-Corruption Commission (ACC) for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, has just been arrested and the court processes have neither started nor been concluded.

He stated that the prosecution has not complained that Dr Chilufya is interfering with the case by remaining in office.

“Hon Chitalu Chilufya will be given an opportunity to be heard in the courts of law. Right now he has just been arrested and the court processes have neither started nor been concluded. The prosecution has, on the other hand, not complained that he is interfering with the case by virtue of being in office,” Chipampe stated. “Therefore, His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia will await the outcome of this case.”

He said in Zambia there was presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“In the Zambian legal system there is “presumption of innocence” until proven guilty.

Article 18 (2) of the Zambian constitution, provides that everyone person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he or she is proved or pleads guilty…it guarantees that no guilt can be presumed until the charge has been proved beyond reasonable doubt,” stated Chipampe.