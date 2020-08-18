POLICE TRANSFERS OFFICER ACCUSED OF SAYING “LUNGU TAKAPITE”, TO WESTERN PROVINCE

DEPUTY Inspector General in charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso says the service has transferred a traffic police officer whom a PF cadre accused of predicting President Edgar Lungu’s defeat to Western Province.

This morning, a video of an emotional cadre crying to Lusaka Province Minister that a traffic police officer predicted that President would lose the elections next year although the masked officer’s voice is not audible in the clip.

In the video, th cadre said “batudelela sana aba (police).”

In a statement to Kalemba, Kapeso said, “We have already taken action against the officer.”

Kapeso the officer had since been removed from traffic and transferred to Western province for further deployment under General duties.

“The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, will not Condon indispline among the rank and file of the Police Service and members of the public must also not attempt to assume police roles for which they are not trained,” warned Kapeso.

Pause

-0:13

Additional Visual Settings

Enter Watch And ScrollClick to enlarge Unmute