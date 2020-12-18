Police Summon HH over Tayali report

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoned by police to help them with investigations into matters in which EEP leader Chilufya Tayali reported him to the Police and the Anti Corruption Commission.

However, Lusaka Province Commissioner Nelson Phiri says he is not aware of any summons to have Mr. Hichilema appear before his officers for questioning.

EEP President Chilufya Tayali reported the UPND leader to the police for a number of criminal allegations but the UPND leader rushed to sue Tayali in court over the same allegations.

According to UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka, police officers from Force Headquarters attempted to serve the summons at the UPND Secretariat this morning but failed after they were referred Mr. Hichilema’s lawyers.

The Police want President Hakainde Hichilema for questioning at Force Headquarters on Monday, 21st December, 2020 at 10:00 hours.

Meanwhile, one of UPND lawyers and Lusaka Central aspirant, Mulambo Haimbe says the legal team has not received the summons.