Police in Choma are holding three male suspects for allegedly beating up a 57-year-old man to death who was found red-handed with a caucus at UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema’s farm in Choma district.

Southern province police commissioner Diamond Likashi confirmed the development to ZANIS in Choma and identified the deceased as Russell Kanoma of Siatembo village.

Mr. Likashi says Mr. Kanoma was allegedly beaten to death by three male workers at Mr. Hichilema’s farm in Choma after they found him red-handed with a caucus and an axe.

He said police rushed the deceased to Choma general hospital where he was pronounced dead and his body has been deposited into the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr. Likashi said despite libeled against the deceased, the law will take its course once the postmortem proves that the deceased died after succumbing to the beating.

Mike Munkombwe of ZANIS who visited the funeral house in harmony area of Choma found the devastated family members disturbed.

Elder brother to the deceased, Rodger Kanoma has since appealed to the Government to assist them to manage the funeral.