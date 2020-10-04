POLICE ARREST UPND CADRES FOR VANDALIZING PF OFFICE IN MUNALI

By Marvin Chanda Mberi

We have noted the reports of malicious damage to property which was caused by unknown people on the UPND ward office in Munali constituency.

This is contrary to the earlier misinformation that the UPND alligned online media platforms circulated where it alleged that a borehole constructed by their leader was demolished in an act of suspected vandalism.

Upon receiving the reports which were making rounds on social media, we contacted PF Munali Constituency Youth Chairman Anold Daka to ascertain the validity of the claims.

We queried him on whether he was aware of the operation which required the attendance of the youths under his Constituency and his response was that NO such undertaking was sanctioned by his office.

To the contrary, his position was that his youths were committed with the rally that was peacefully and successfully held within Munali constituency.

From the outset, we lament the ongoing trend by the UPND of drawing premature allegations on the PF as culprits of vandalism even when it has no hands.

As per the photos attached, the PF was also the victim to the vandalism spree which took place in Munali and had its Chakunkula Ward damaged by known UPND sympathizers.

The two suspects who are well known UPND sympathizers have since been arrested and are in police custody in connection with the damage to the PF offices.

The UPND has lately been using underhand methods including planting its members within the PF gathering to cause chaos so as to tarnish the enviable and reputable name of PF.

We wonder why the aggrieved opted to flood images on social media instead of furnishing evidence with police, which is competent State criminal investigations wing.

On the same day, the PF held a successful rally until the arrival of UPND thugs who hacked three PF members with machetes.

The claims that the alleged PF sympathizers vandalized the borehole comes to us with the sense of shock because there is no such facility which was damaged in the area.

Moreover, UPND has the traceable reputation of stage managing calamities for the sake of political expediency.

Currently our preoccupation is to ensure that we fully participate in national programs among team the ongoing issuance of NRCs.

We also urge the UPND to take up itself and report the incident to the police and assist to identify the culprits who would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Lastly, it is irresponsible for the UPND to create the non existing damage to the non existing structure with the view to cause panic and anxiety on social media.

This is unacceptable and should not have any place in the civilized and democratic Republic of Zambia.