A student Union mother-body has called for the removal of Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba from the Ministry of Higher Education as a plot to engage students in demonstrations is revealed.

In a statement released from Svenborg, Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) President Misheck Kakonde, has revealed that organisers of demonstrations are asking students and artistes to demonstrate on issues of gold mining, corruption, Zambia’s debt, lack of observance of human rights by Chinese investors, lack of youth empowerment, the shrinking media space and freedom of speech.

He has since called on organisers and students to continue pursuing dialogue with Government even though he said President Lungu’s administration is closing its doors to meaningful dialogue.

“Under the prevailing COVID-19 conditions, Zambians cannot afford to have gatherings and demonstrations with the potential to contribute in the spread of COVID-19. We, therefore, call on organisers and leading youths in planned protests to avoid engaging students in protests that may put the lives of student at health risks,” said Kakonde who himself was suspended several times for being the mastermind of demonstrations at UNZA.

He said ZANASU does not believe the 7 issues for which organizers want to engage students in protests are worthy the effort for creating unrest in Zambia.

“We certainly think the gold mining issue must be handled with sensitive but the Lungu administration has not done well in explaining this matter. Even its own Patriotic Front youths are now involved in advocating for rebellion over this matter,” he said.

Mr Kakonde observed that while ZANASU did not agree with the closure of Prime TV, he noted that Prime TV’s own negligence to renew its own license has given them no cause for complaint.

“We also note that this (Lungu) administration has not done much to engage the youth in decision-making but these are issues which President Lungu must pay attention to while Zambia’s debt and Chinese treatment of Zambians should be issues which be issues of dialogue and no reason to create unrest in Zambia,” said Kakonde.

Mr. Kakonde has also called for the removal of Minister of Higher Education, Brian Mushimba, for failing the President.

“Some of the student leaders leading efforts to recruit students have been sharing coffee with the Minister of Higher Education but secretly meeting with some civil society organisations who will be funding these protests. They have recently held meetings with aspirants for constituencies like Munali where UNZA is located,” he charged.

He said the Minister may claim ignorance about the impending recruitment of students under his control because he is detached from students and has preferred to deal with some students who, in one hand, are sharing coffee with him, and on the other, agitating for planned unrest.

He said ZANASU is baffled that Brian Mushimba prefers to play to the public gallery by accusing students of using smaller smart phones to insult instead of using the phones to access inaccessible e-learning materials.

“Students have been quiet and not insulted anyone but Dr. Mushimba wants to invite them back to the ring. Minister Mushimba must concentrate on resolving issues higher education if at all he has capacity to do so, which we now doubt,” he said.

ZANASU has since advised students to avoid being used in protests or activities that may set the nation on fire or end up destroying their own lives. Much as we believe in the right to demonstrations, ZANASU believes in putting dialogue first.