21ST DECEMBER, 2019 – POLICE IN LIVINGTONE RECIEVED INFORMATION FROM

MEMBERS OF PUBLIC THAT FUMBA CHAMA AGED 35 YEARS CHALALA LUSAKA AND MAMBWE LADLAS AGED 35 YEARS OF KARIBA RD NDOLA WERE HAVING A MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AT YCTC CENTER FOR ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH WITHOUT NOTIFYING THE POLICE. ACTING ON THE MATTER OFFICERS WENT TO THE CENTER AND PICKED FUMBA WHO HAS BEEN DETAINED IN CELLS FOR THE OFFENCE OF UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY. .HE WILL APPEAR IN COURT ON SOON FOR THE ABOVE OFFENCE

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER