DEFENCE minister Davies Chama says the Malawi situation will not happen here in Zambia and that PF will rule for the next 50 years and beyond.

Chama also says government is not taking Zambians for granted over President Lungu’s repeated promises every election cycle to reopen Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe, saying negotiations have just taken longer.

And Chama yesterday represented President Lungu during the inauguration of Malawi’s newly elected President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, saying the President had scaled down his international travels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama said PF had a lot of years to continue in power, as they were focused on transforming the country for the better

“We are a responsible party, we are responsible people, we are not irresponsible so we are focused to make sure that we can change this country for the next generation,” Chama said, saying the PF will just be changing leaders every 10 years. “So I can foresee that we can be in power for the next, I hope I can live that long, but we should be in power for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Chama dismissed those who were comparing the Malawi situation, where people overwhelmingly voted against the immediate past president Dr Peter Mutharika after the courts annulled his election following widespread rigging, to the situation in Zambia as the dynamics between the two countries were different. He said several countries in the region had seen ruling parties retain power.

“In Zambia PF retained power, and it will retain power again so it’s a different ball game,” Chama said.

On President Lungu’s recent statement that he wanted to see Mulungushi Textiles opened in January 2021, when he announced the reopening of the same company in 2016, Chama said opening companies, building hospitals and making sure that the country was run properly had nothing to do with taking people for.