Chilufya tayali posted this…….

PF LADIES SEND HH OUT OF MATERO TO GO AND CRY AT HIS PAGE – POLITICS TEYABANA IYOO, AKA BALLY

You can insult me all you want but HH is not a politician, because he uses emotions instead of reason to craft strategic moves which would be effective in putting him into State House.

Read his statement attached and see if that is strategic or just emotions (cry baby), wanting to “Fight” with a more powerful force, which he can never win over, head to head.

Mark my words, unless you give respect to the party in power and Republican President you are in for a fight which you can’t win. And this goes to those young people who think they are courageous by insulting leaders at will. You can’t win like that.

What HH needs is not a new # nonsensical nick name but different strategies not ” # Fighting ” because he will never win. Unfortunately, this advice is coming too late, if you consider 2021.

I am destined to State House but I don’t need to fight, rather respect, recognition, engagement, appreciation and collaboration, will take me there.

Sorry Uncle # Bally_Nonsense , but that is all you will get.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!