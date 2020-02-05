WHO IS THE PROBLEM, HH OR THOSE WHO JOIN HANDS WITH HIM BUT OPT TO LEAVE ONCE THEY GET TO KNOW HIM?

HH is the know-it-all: The best leaders are acutely aware of how much they don’t know. They have no need to be the smartest person in the room, but have the unyielding desire to learn from others. It’s often said, leaders who are not growing cannot lead a growing organization or eventually a country. One of the hallmarks of great leaders is their insatiable curiosity. If a leader isn’t extremely curious about every aspect of their organization, there are huge problems on the horizon.

It’s all about HH: He is a leader who doesn’t understand the concept of “service above self” so he does not engender the trust, confidence, and loyalty of those he leads. Any leader is only as good as his or her team’s desire to be led by them. HH’s over abundance of ego, pride, and arrogance are not positive leadership traits. Real leaders take the blame and give the credit not the other way around. Long story short; if a leader receives a vote of non-confidence from their subordinates…game over. It’s game over for HH….