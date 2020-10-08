Over 1 Million Deceased Persons Currently On 2016 Voters Register – Nshindano

Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu says there are over 1 million deceased persons as of today on the 2016 voters register.

Nshindano made this revelation at the ECZ consultative meeting with political party President’s and Secretary Generals. Nshindano said that already registered voters will be returned on the voters register provided they present themselves in person to registration centres to get their biometrics.

In attendance is President Edgar Lungu and Hakaide Hichilema. Others are PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, EEP President Chilufya Tayali, ULP President Sakwiba Sikota, Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba, NDC President Chishimba Kambwili, and UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.