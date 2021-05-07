HH RUNNINGMATE SCHEME EXPOSED …to get a Bemba running mate

BY the I am 100% in Bemba from Makasa so feel free with the following article meant to uncover some Bemba Tribalists who are just uncouth or uncultured or uncivilized Tribalists like HH and his Upnd minions that chased State Counsel Sekwiba Sikota from Upnd in 2006.

Yesterday, Felix Mutati was supposed to have paid for his Nominations, but on the eleventh hour he was asked not go ahead instead he was reliably informed the HH was thinking of adopting him as running mate and this has not settled well with comrade Nalumango who is saying Women in Upnd are not considered as equals. Very strong rumours are indicating that she might end resigning from Upnd if not adopted as running mate.

But , HH been a product of tribal Politics feels and only believes that he needs a man not a woman, as he believes this should be the dirtiest Political fight he is going to participate in. Hence, on his Political table he is thinking of Mutati as his running mate and remotely if that fails Mr. Fine could be that second option.

The intention to bring the Bemba Political parties on the Political scoreboard is Mr. Hichilema Hikainde’s baby who has been pushing for a Bemba running mate to secure some votes from Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, COPPERBELT and LUSAKA provinces. The announcement and holding of the coalition was done after the Upnd leader had held an urgent meeting at Twalumba Lodge in LUSAKA’s Chalala area after Mr. Hikainde’s last attempt to stop our Republican PRESIDENT LUNGU to stand failed ad the Attorney General informed the Nation that the constitutional Court had adjudicated upon the eligibility of Dr. Lungu, hence, the President will soon be filing in his Nominations papers without any incumbrances. This failed attempt forced HH to bring on board his usual tribal Politics, he needs a Bemba running mate and not a female but a male Bemba.

Mr. Mutati who is his main target had put in place all logistics for his filing in nomination papers as PRESIDENTIAL candidate is reportedly to be have put on hold his ambitions for his Presidency after a call from the named above location.

OCIDA is an association for senior Bemba citizens except for Simon Zukas who they have used in coverup by the Chief architect Archbishop Mpundu Telesphore who is a well known Upnd Sympathizer

According to impeccable sources, the ZAMBIA We Want meeting was called to Strategise and nominate one among the few selected Bembas as Mr. Hikainde’s running mate.

The Upnd insiders said both Mr. Mutati and Mr. Fube were assured of the appointment if the hold on to their ambitions.

Chishimba Kambwili was HH prime target followed by Mr. Kalaba who has already Moved out the picture as he was the most preferred Candidate by HH but he regrets that the young man went ahead alone Following the footsteps of CK.

Lest we forget HH Political roots: History is history it must not be forgotten, the following should forever ring into our minds that in 2006 , HH said the following words

” I have decided to go for the UPND presidency because a Lozi person can never win the presidency of the Republic of Zambia ” – HH

The UNITED Liberal Party (ULP) president Sakwiba Sikota yesterday said UPND president Hakainde Hichilema is not honest in his offer of reconciliation because he has failed to deal with tribalism in the party.

Responding to Hichilema who on Tuesday invited him to rejoin UPND in the spirit of national unity and development, Sikota said Hichilema’s offer to the leadership and membership of ULP to rejoin UPND was not genuine and was laced with thorny issues.

Sikota accused Hichilema of playing to the gallery by using the press without apologising to the people that suffered at the 2006 UPND convention and those who were still affected by the alleged tribalism in the party.

He said if Hichilema really wanted him to re-join UPND, he should have raised the matter with him privately without using the press. Sikota charged that Hichilema wanted to use ULP to cheat Zambians.“Mr Hichilema is not being honest in his offer of reconciliation because he has failed to acknowledge and deal with many serious issues of tribalism, intimidation, bribery and violence that made us leave UPND to form the United Liberal Party.

We have met with Mr Hichilema at several public events, at no time has he ever shown any remorse or apologised for the blatant tribalism, violence, corruption and bribery that characterised his campaign before, during and after the UPND convention of 2006,” Sikota said.He wondered what message he would send to Zambians if he rejoined UPND.

"Wouldn't we be telling the people of Zambia that it is okay for Mr Hichilema to harbour serious tribal sentiments and still aspire to run for public office?" Sikota asked. "We have a moral responsibility to ensure that those that use tribalism, intimidation, bribery and corruption to gain favour in public office are exposed for what