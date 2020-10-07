Oscar Chavula Lands Bugatti Chiron

Hot FM proprietor and Mutale Mwanza’s employer, Oscar Chavula has become the latest owner of a Bugatti Chiron in Zambia.
The Chiron costs over 3 million dollars (K61.2 million) and is more advanced than the Bugatti Veyron which was imported earlier this year by Zimbabwean born business man, Ian Haruperi.
Mr Chavula is the biggest shareholder in the Hot media group which owns Hot fm, Kwitu fm, Capital fm and Hot tv. In addition, he owns an emerald mine on the copperbelt and various commercial properties in Lusaka.
The Bugatti is the latest addition to Oscar Chavula’s collection of fast luxurious which include a BMW M4, Porsche Cayenne, Toyota hilux D-4D and a Bentley.
