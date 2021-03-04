ORAL SEX VIDEO LANDS PHARMACIST, DENTAL ASSISTANT IN HOT SOUP….

Zambia Police has arrested two youths whose video of them having oral sex with gospel music playing in the background went viral on social media.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo tells Byta FM the Cyber Crime Unit have commenced investigations into the case of a video which was circulating on social media with gospel music playing in the background.

“Investigations into the matter led to the arrest of John Chewe (31), a Pharmacist and Angela Kapumba (24), a Dental Assistant both working at a private hospital in Lusaka,” says Katongo.

“The duo had initially reported to Luckson Mapushi Police Post from where they obtained a Police report that on 19th of February, 2021 between 02:00 hours and 05:00 hours, unknown people had broken into their motor vehicle and stole a phone which was containing the said video which was later circulated on various social media platforms without their knowledge.”

According to Katongo, investigations revealed that there was no such incidence involving the theft of the mobile phone in question and that the report given to police was aimed distancing the duo from what was circulating on social media.

“John Chewe and Angela Kapumba have been warn and cautioned for the offences of – Prohibition of Pornography Contrary to Section 102(a)(b) of the Electronic and Communications Transaction Act No. 21 of 2009, making a false document contrary to Section 344, CAP 87, uttering a false document contrary to section 352 of Cap 87 and giving false information to a public officer contrary to section 125, CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” reveals Katongo.

“The two are detained in police custody yet to be charged with the subject offences and will appear in court soon.”