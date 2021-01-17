Once Again The EIU Has Been Vindicated, Zambia Is Next!

By Wiseman Tembo.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has been vindicated once again after correctly predicting the outcome of the Ugandan Election. The statement on its official website, in part, read “The president, Yoweri Museveni, and his National Resistance Movement will retain power” and voila!! it has come to pass.

Before the Ugandan elections, the credible UK based forecasting Unit predicted correctly the outcomes of many other Elections around the globe, exempli gratia the Ghanian Election where it predicted that New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would defeat former President John Dramani Mahama to retain his seat and also the then much-anticipated American Elections where it picked Joe Biden as winner much to the consternation of many who considered Donald Trump to be invincible. And as usual, it was right!

Coming back home, the EIU has predicted (not once but twice that shows how serious it is) that the ruling party the Patriot Front and President Edgar Lungu will win this year’s August Elections much to the dismay of the main Opposition Political Party, the UPND and its supporters. “We expect the ruling Patriotic Front, led by the president Edgar Lungu, to remain in power over the 2021-26 forecast period…” reads the statement on its official website.

As expected from the opposition UPND, their Spokesperson Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa opposed the EIU report on our forthcoming elections because according to him, he doesn’t know the EIU hence he can’t take seriously its report. One thing am certain of is that Honourable Mweetwa and many other doubting appostles are in nasty concussion because their ignorance cannot be taken for defence.

For those like the Choma Lawmaker who may not know who the Economist Intelligence Unit is; it is a special research and analysis division of the Economist Group founded in 1946 whose Headquarters is based in London, United Kingdom. Their main responsibilities are providing forecasting and advisory services to assist entrepreneurs, financiers, learning institutions and Governments.

Worldover, the Economist Intelligence Unit is trusted and respected for its accurate forecasts and intelligence reports. With detailed reports available for more than 190 countries around the world, the EIU insights provide truly global coverage to help you to prepare for what’s ahead. Ba UPND, start preparing for life after HH because he is retiring in August this year and please don’t cry foul when you lose.

About The Author: Mr. Wiseman Tembo is a social and economic issues analyst.

©2021 Eagle One Zambia, Inc.