Nsama Family Asks HH To Stop Politicising Late Prosecutors Death

THE FAMILY to the late Prosecutor, Mr. Nsama Nsama Chipyoka have asked our UPND President Mr. Hichilema to allow them to mourn their loved one in peace.

The family have accused Mr. Hichilema of attempting to gain political mileage from Mr. Nsama’s assassination which the family believes could have been politically motivated in itself. Our leader has been posting Nsama’s name on his Facebook page and this has angered the family of the deceased who have since asked for respect and privacy.

The uncle to the deceased who is also the family spokesperson said that what happened yesterday was unfortunate and could have been avoided if politicians exhibited tolerance and adhered to police guidance. He has since asked the police to investigate and tell the family and the nation what let to the shooting of his nephew and also pleaded with Government to compensate the family because Mr. Nsama was a bread winner.