..3rd person discharged, as health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya declares new residence at UNZA as a quarantine centre for truck drivers

Sunday…April 5 2020 (Smart Eagles)

Zambia has for the 3rd day not recorded any new COVID-19 case, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.

And Dr Chilufya has disclosed that one more person has been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 3 with active cases now standing at 35.

Dr Chilufya said during the 16th COVID-19 update Sunday afternoon that over 5000 cases still remain on surveillance while all the 36 cases are doing well under the watchful eye of health experts.

He disclosed that 280 public alerts were recorded and none tested positive and have been sent home and further said 1,544 people have successfully completed the 14 day quarantine period and have been discharged.

“Statistics look encouraging and promising but it’s not time to relent” he said as he emphasized the need to heed to all the health guidelines such as social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travels.

And Dr Chilufya has declared the new residence at the University of Zambia Great East Road campus as a quarantine centre for truck drivers bringing various goods in the country.

“We have come up with a mechanism working with ministries of communication and transport, home affairs to ensure that there is minimal disruption of trade and commerce” he said.

In ensuring that Trade and commerce continues,Dr Chilufya said government has come up with mechanism to ensure that there is minimum disruption of movements of trucks through the borders.

He however said stringent measures have been enforced to ensure that there is increased surveillance and announced that due to the reported positive COVID-19 case in Malawi, screening will be enhanced in Eastern Province at Mwami border.