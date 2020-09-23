Nevers Mumba Trying To Use A Malawi Formula, Denounce First Round Elections, Be Adopted Running Mate In Rerun And Win

Reports have emerged that Dr. Nevers Mumba has come to face political realities and conclusions that he cannot become either Republican President or Vice President on his own party ticket anytimesoon. The pathetic performance and worst results of MMD from Mwansabombwe and Lukasha bye elections have revealed that MMD is both politically doomed and historically gone just like its predecessor UNIP or Zambia’s colonial era ANC. The pastor politician was told and he knows his political fate now.

Then how does he create chances of testing power next year and enter government somehow? Where does he starts from if he is to remain politically relevant and visible for 2021 in Zambia? Nevers Mumba didn’t need prayer and fasting to receive the miracle answer; he only needed to copy from Malawi and paste in Zambia

When he visited Malawi during the victory celebrations of President Chakwera few months ago, his Lilongwe friends told him the political secret and formula for how he could become Zambia’s Vice President again next year as becoming President was an impossible dream.

In Malawi’s 2018 Presidential election, the sitting president then won. What the opposition did was exactly what Nevers Mumba has started doing; mobilize citizens, advocates and NGOs to denounce the election results on account of massive rigging as well as paint key staff at the Electoral Commission of Malawi too evil, immoral and corrupt. On that account, bloody protests were organized countrywide denouncing both the sitting president, government and the electoral commission.

Consequently, the courts were compelled to nullify the presidential election and called for a rerun. Intelligent opposition leaders regroup and formed political alliances which were calculated to dethrone the government directly or indirectly. The political formula was shaping up and started to show good planned results. The rerun was held and deemed clean, credible, free and fair for “everyone”. There was change of government and the rest is history indeed.

Today, Malawi’s Vice President is a beneficiary product of that formula born from the ‘Tilitonse’ political alliance led by President Chakwera. Today, many political leaders in Malawi who ordinarily were supposed to be outside government for being less popular are in government. The Vice President, many Cabinet ministers and many more who people who are in top government positions of Malawi used the formula Dr. Nevers Mumba has started using in Zambia.

This formula works and Pastor Mumba may be on the right political track. UPND need to wake up and be smarter as well as do better on such games. Nevers must not out perform UPND leaders, Nevers has no numbers anywhere, Nevers is a loner who is just making good political noise. But our HH and the mighty UPND has the opposition huge numbers in Zambia.

Batoka Bulls Editorial Analysis