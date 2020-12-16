Nevers Mumba Not Released, He Escaped Through Toilet Window And Crossed The Border In The Night Using A Smugglers Route

ACCORDING to information reaching us from MMD sources, Nevers Mumba is believed to have escaped from his hotel room through the toilet window and was whisked away to cross the border back into Zambia in the night using a smuggling route.

Dr. Mumba whose arrest was downgraded into a restriction of movement after intervention of Zambian Government authorities, is said to have pretended to be going to the toilet but never returned, he crawled out of the small toilet window.

Congolese security held Dr. Mumba on suspicion that he was in the country to hold meetings with rogue military personnel linked to former President Joseph Kabila and to seek their support for his 2021 election bid.

The former Republican vice-president, however, denied the allegation. Back home, the MMD leadership mounted pressure for the release of their leader writing to the Congolese embassy in Lusaka to give details of what was happening to him.

Dr. Mumba is also former Zambian High Commissioner to Canada. Meanwhile other sources have insisted that he had travelled to DRC’s Kataga Province to deliver a letter of commitment to deliver some items for business.

On Sunday DRC security confiscated his phone after he released a message talking about his restriction and not arrest as was reported in local press. Dr. Mumba is said to in good health and in high spirit and was looking forward to reuniting with his family. He has denied having escaped through a toilet window.