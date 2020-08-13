Nervers Mumba Abandoned Me When I Was Cheating On My Wife But HH Supported Me – Chellah Tukuta

DISGRACED Photographer Chellah Tukuta has revealed that the reason why he reneged on his vow to remain a supporter of MMD’s Nevers Mumba is because while he was busy cheating on his wife with Chrisha Frost, the MMD President abandoned him but the UPND leader supported him.

Chellah is trying to justify his move to join the UPND when he had vowed never to abandon MMD and Nevers Mumba.

However, shortly, Chellah pulled down his post on his official facebook page.

He has joined the UPND in the wake of countless scandalous articles he has been publishing about Zambians.

