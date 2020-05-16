COMMERCIAL sex workers in Ndola have complied with the ministry of Health directive to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

This came to light when Youth, Sports and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga in the company of Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe conducted a removal exercise of street kids in Ndola.

The operation was conducted on Thursday morning between 01:00 hours to 05:00 hours.

But some sex workers around Broadway and Savoy Hotel noticed the presences of the minister and state police, they bolted for safety.

However, Mulenga called back the sex workers so that he could get the side of their story.

To his shock, the sex workers were found fully equipped with face masks, hand sanitizers and said they maintained social distancing as guided by the ministry of health in stopping the spread of COVID19.

The sex workers told Mulenga that they were aware of COVID-19 but they needed to feed their families through their daily business of providing pleasure and relief to their clients.

Mulenga in response told the women to take extra care and ensure that they adhered to the guidelines.

He also discouraged them from engaging in the sex work saying it was dangerous and a risk to society.

“This is not right, you need to be with your families instead of risking your lives like this, God loves you and you to change your lives before its too late,” said Mulenga.

Credit: News Diggers