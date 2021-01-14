Ndola resident sues Bishop Chirambo for adultery

By Charles Tembo

A MAN of Ndola has sued Bishop Donald Chirambo of Beacon of Hope Tabernacle Church for adultery.

This is according to a divorce petition filed in the Ndola High Court by Christopher Mulenga in which he wants his marriage to his wife Susan Mulenga to be dissolved.

Bishop Chirambo is alleged to have an adulterous relationship with a married congregant.

Mulenga said on one occasion, he was told by an unknown man that his wife was involved in an adulterous relationship with Bishop Chirambo and that the evidence could be found in her phone.

He said he was also informed by his domestic worker that on several occasions the worker saw Mulenga’s wife and Bishop Chirambo in compromising and romantic positions, including kissing.

“At one time during sexual intercourse, the petitioner was able to sense that the respondent had just had sexual intercourse with someone,” Mulenga claimed in the petition.

He said when he checked his wife’s phone amid protests, he came across unsavoury details about the affair and also pornographic materials which she shared with the Bishop.

Mulenga said when he confronted the Bishop about the affair, he denied the claims but only admitted having the affair with Susan in the presence of the domestic worker.

Mulenga further said he discovered a diary in which his wife was keeping and making entries of the illicit affair.

SOURCE: The Mast