NDOLA MAN FINDS CONDOMS IN WIFE’S HANDBAG.
Yotam Longwe, 33, told Kabushi Local Court that he suspected his wife, Clara Lumba, 27, was having an affair with another man which is why she carries condoms in her handbag.
“She no longer comes home early from work and I always find her with another man who she claims is her friend. I am tired, I just want us to go our separate ways,” said Longwe.
(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)
-
NDOLA MAN FINDS CONDOMS IN WIFE’S HANDBAG
February 28, 2021
-
KAMBWILI PULLS NDC OUT OF UPND ALLIANCE, SUSPENDS AKAFUMBA, ATANGA
February 27, 2021
-
The UPND May Not Have HH As Their Presidential Candidate If Not Careful – Peter Chazya Sinkamba
February 27, 2021
-
ACC INVESTIGATING HH OVER PRIVATISATION
February 27, 2021
-
SOUTHERN PROVINCE TOPS IN GRADE 12 PASS RATE
February 27, 2021
-
ATTANGA TAKES CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI TO COURT SEEKS INJUNCTION
February 27, 2021
-
UPND ALLIANCE CANNOT WORK, HH IS A GREEDY DICTATOR WILLING TO CHEAT AND BECOME PRESIDENT BY HOOK OR CROOK – KBF
February 26, 2021
-
ANALYSIS of Provisional registered voters per Province, Lungu in the lead with over 1m votes cushion – Sishuwa Sishuwa
February 26, 2021
-
Kambwili Describes His Expulsion A Joke
February 26, 2021
-
Kambwili’s expulsion is no surprise
February 26, 2021