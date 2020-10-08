Nchitos Got $75,000 As Legal Fees And Emptied K11.5m Policy Holders’ Funds In Ultimate Insurance Case

Lusaka lawyers Nchito and Nchito, have withdrawn their representation in the case in which three Directors of Ultimate Insurance have been charged with fraud. The Nchitos have also withdrawn the bail appeal application filed in the Lusaka High Court for the accused persons.

After abandoning the three, Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda, and Richard Lubemba, it has emerged that the Nchitos were paid $75,000 in legal fees and helped make illegal cash withdrawals amounting to K11.56m on the policy holders’ accounts of Ultimate Insurance.

In a ruling delivered on 25th September 2020, Magistrate Walusiku referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association of Zambia, the lawyers Mutembo Nchito, Nchima Nchito and Chisuwo Hamwela, for uttering forged documents in Court. The Nchitos submitted forged Covid-19 medical certificates from CIDRZ purporting that one of the accused persons had contracted Covid-19 to justify their absence in court.

The Nchitos have also been referred to LAZ for engaging in gross unethical behaviour and are further accused of forum shopping to delay the trial of the criminal matter of their clients. The lawyers are accused of abusing the court process to wilfully and deliberately delay a criminal matter legitimately before the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile the case in which Pension Insurance Authority (PIA) Registrar, Christopher Mapani, Deputy Registrar, Titus Nkwale and Compliance Manager, Titus Nkwale, have been arrested for allowing the operation of Ultimate Insurance Company whose Directors had submitted proven forged securities and false shareholding documents has taken a new twist.

It has emerged that while the officials are charged with abuse of authority, their lawyer, Nkumbu Mwondela’s legal fees amounting to K250,000 have been irregularly paid by PIA. The Magistrate Court has since expelled Mwondela from trial, for engaging in unethical behavior when it emerged that he illegally attended a prosecution pre-trial and preparatory meeting.

And another trio, Siamutwa, Howard Situmba and Ms Mudenda are also appearing before Magistrate Mikalile facing criminal prosecution for forging a Consent Judgement signed by Lusaka High Court Judge, Honourable Mbewe in the same matter.

Trial continues today, Thursday the 8th of October.

