NCHIMUNYA SAID YES TO MILES SAMPA

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa today went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend Nchimunya at woodlands stadium.

The couple are attending the Kopala experience Music festival at woodlands stadium in Lusaka and little did Nchimunya know that the Lusaka mayor will use this event to propose marriage to her.

Nchimunya, a long time girlfriend of the Lusaka mayor came to the lime light after she appeared with miles Sampa at all his official events and is also usually seen supporting him at almost all events both official and none official.

Nchimunya is now a step away from officially becoming the Mother of the greater city of Lusaka.

Congratulations to Mr Sampa and Mrs Sampa ( to be).