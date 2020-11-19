Nawakwi Files Defence, Says Her Comments Against HH Are Factual

Brightwell Chabusha

Forum for Democracy and Development ( FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi says allegations she made against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema are of fair comment and made without malice.

According to a defence filed in the Lusaka High Court in a case in which she has been sued for libel by Mr Hichilema, Ms Nawakwi denied defaming the UPND leader, saying her comment was factual and true in substance as she was merely expressing her opinion.

Mr Hichilema is demanding US$3 million as damages for libel arising from the alleged defamatory words which Ms Nawakwi caused to be broadcast on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM and Kwithu FM on August 27, 2020 in relation to the acquisition of a house on Servel road in Lusaka.

Last week, Mr Hichilema applied that a judgment in default of defence be entered against Ms Nawakwi for not filing her defence.

However, Ms Nawakwi has filed defence, denying that she defamed Hichilema.