Nalumango Settles For Douglas Syakalima To Replace Prison Bound Bally

UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has openly declared her preference for a potential replacement to Hakainde Hichilema should he be jailed or in the event that he runs away into exile.

Nalumango phoned Douglas Syakalima last night at exactly 19:27 promising to support him for the top job, as it is now evident Hichilema may soon land in jail or in self imposed exile.

This came after a revelation yesterday that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema had reached out to runaway convict Gregory Chifire, who is said to be hiding out in exile somewhere in Southern Africa, to help Hichilema with securing approval for political asylum in case he is arrested for privatisation theft.

Nalumango who expressed concern over recent developments in the party told Syakalima that this was actually a blessing in disguise. She alluded to continuous losses during bye elections; the dwindling support base of the party; and constant resignations of Councillors citing Hichilema’s tribalistic poor leadership.

More UPND leaders are panicking as no one wants to be caught pants down at the last minute in case Hichilema runs away from privatisation corruption charges.