Government has given Nakonde residents a two-day humanitarian period to stock up on food and other necessary essentials to brace themselves during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking during the COVID-19 routine update today Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says this will allow businesses to open and sell essential commodities to residents .

The window has been set for Thursday and Friday this week.

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has announced that out of the 432 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24hrs, only 5 have tested positive.

Of the new cases recorded, two are truck drivers and 3 individuals who were found negative through routine testing at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

“We carried out 432 tests, out of which we recorded five new cases of COVID-19, the first three were detected through routine surveillance at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).”Dr. Chilufya stated .

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has announced that his Ministry has discharged 7 patients who tested negative for two consecutive days .

He said 4 among those discharged are Health Workers who were isolated at Courtyard Hotel in Lusaka.

“We have seven patients who tested negative on two consecutive days. These include, four Health workers who were admitted to Courtyard hotel.” He added .

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that 10 new ventilators have been installed in Chinsali at the Isolation centre.

He said government was premised on health security as it was key in economic development.

And Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Prof. Victor Mukonka has emphasized on the need to address the issue of trucks coming into the country as they are a key factor in spreading the pandemic.

On the other hand Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Dora Siliya advised citizens to take responsibility and all precautionary measures against the pandemic .