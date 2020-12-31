NAKACINDA EXPOSES HH ‘BLOODY’ AGENDA

HAKAINDE Hichilema is trying to advance his political agenda through anarchy and bloodshed, nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda has said.

And Mr Nakacinda says he has unearthed a scam in which the UPND has allegedly received huge funding in its well-orchestrated plan called “the grand disputes of the 2021 elections” to sponsor anarchy through propaganda.

Mr Nakacinda charged that Mr Hichilema, the UPND president, was directly responsible for the death of two people last Wednesday as he organised and ferried the cadres which resulted in a fracas.

He said Mr Hichilema’s irresponsible conduct started the fracas which led to two people being shot dead.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday in Lusaka, Mr Nakacinda said Zambians needed to watch-out for Mr Hichilema’s kind of politics of trying to create mayhem around his political activities, most times leading to loss of lives in the various incidents recorded in the past.