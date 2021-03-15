MY FELLOW CHIEFS IN S/PROVINCE HAVE ENDORSED LUNGU, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT – MUKUNI TELLS HH

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni has complained to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his fellow chief’s decision to endorse President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as their preferred Candidate.

Chief Chinkata of Dundumwezi Constituency, Southern Province is leading a team of 15 Chiefs and headmen that have openly endorsed President Lungu for the August 12 elections.

The stance taken by Chief Chikanta and other chief’s in Southern Province has given Senior Chief Mukuni sleepless nights because he knows the amount of potential damage this will do to HH and the UPND in August this year.

The Senior Chief took it up upon himself by driving all the way to Lusaka on Thursday night so that he can talk to HH one on one over this hot issue before it’s too late. The two met the following morning at HH’s residence in new Kasama and talked for close to 3 hours. Chief Mukuni is pushing HH to call for an urgent meeting with Chief Chikanta and other Chiefs so that he can persuade them to withdraw their support for President Edgar Lungu and the PF.

The complaints among the Chiefs in Southen Province are that HH only respects Senior Chief Mukuni and that he is the only Chief HH pays a courtesy call on whenever he is in the Province.