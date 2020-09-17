MWANSABOMBWE & LUKASHYA ELECTIONS RESULTS
MWANSABOMBWE & LUKASHYA
Kazambe Ward pf 189 upnd 51 upnd mwansambowe
Counting of ballots underway in Mwansabombwe. PF takes early lead.
Kafumbe 1 Polling station.
PF – 125
UPND -33
NAREP- 25
UPPZ- 2
LM – 5
Chilubanama stream 1 (Lukashya)
PAc 03
PF 113
UPPZ 02
MMD 01
UPND 25
LM 1
Rejected 4
Total votes cast 149.
*BREAKING NEWS.*
PF HAS SCOOPED MANDOMBE WARD IN LUANGWA.
Kafumbe 2: (Mwansabombwe)
PF 147
UPND 27
NAREP 18
LM 1
UPPZ 1
Council offices stream 1 polling station
UPPZ 01
LM 05
NAREP 10
UPND 33
PF…104
Rejected 04
*Mbereshi Mission Primary School Stream 1*
UPPZ – 02
NAREP – 21
UPND – 43
LM – 01
PF – 228
Rejected – 02
Council offices steam 02 polling station
UPPZ 02
LM 03
NAREP 06
UPND 23
PF…106
Rejected 01
Sensa polling station pf 600 upnd 0 (Mwansabombwe)
Lukashya Constituency
Kapongolo polling Station Stream 1
PF 183
UPND 47
UPP 7
MMD 1
Police polling station 106 pf and upnd 26 (mwansambowe)
Mwansabombwe Kalasa polling station Stream No 1.
PF- 143
Upnd-63
Rejected:00
Total votes casted:223
Mwansabombwe Kalasa polling station Stream No 2.
PF- 131
Upnd-84
UPPZ-02
Rejected:00
Total votes Casted :229
Iuwaluo poling station (lukashya)
PF 337
Upnd 107
Chiilange polling station (Mwansabombwe)
PF 118
UPND 47
LM 38
NAREP 09
UPPZ 03
Lubansa.
Mwansabombwe
PF 143
Upnd 21
Salanga stream 01
Mwansabombwe
PF= 187
UPND=11
LM=9
NAREP=6
UPPZ=3
REJECTED 6
Chanda Mukulu Polling station in Lukashya Constituency
PF 170
UPND 40
PAC 1
*MULANSHI POLLING STATION*
*PF- 337*
*UPND-82*
*PAC-9*
*UPP-3*
*MMD-1*
*LM-1*
Chimbele polling station
Pf 169
Upnd 39
MUMBI MUKULU POLL RESULTS, PF.215, UPND.13, PAC.10, UPPZ.01, LM.NIL,MMD.NIL, REJECTED.10
Pontini
Pf 135
Upnd 17
Kasonde Chisuna
Pf 314
Upnd 84
*KAWAMA POLING STATION*
*PF-72*
UPND-17
Kapongolo Ward
Kasonga mpongwe ward
Machiya polling Station. PF 198 UPND 84
Kasonga ward Mitumba polling station PF 15 votes. Upnd 22 total voters 37.
*MUSA POLING STATION*
*PF-406*
*UPND-58*
*PAC-41*
*TIBI POLING STATION*
*PF-183*
UPND-52
PF<170> UPND <44> PAC <11> LM <01> UPPZ <02> MMD <00> THAT IS FOR CHIBA MODERN MARKET 3
Chitambi 2 pf 162, upnd 33 uppz05, pac02 MMD 01, LM 00 from Gladys musonda presiding officer
Chilekwa Mwamba polling station results..PF 172, UPND 40, PAC 04, MMD 2, UPPZ 01, LM 01
MWANSABOMBWE: Salanga 2 .
PF…210.
upnd 17
mnarep 10.
LM 5.
uppz 2.
No rejected.
Votes casted 244.
MWANSABOMBWE: Local court stream 01
PF 127
UPND 61
NAREP 06
LM 05
uppz 01
MWANSABOMBWE: Chipepa fisheries
pf 218 ,
upnd:84
uppz :7 ,
Narep : 05
LM : 01
MWANSABOMBWE: Election results. PF =145. UPND =26. NAREP=9. UPPZ =2. LM. =1. Rejected= 4. Total votes casted= 187. mebereshi ftc
MWANSABOMBWE: CHIMPUNU POLLING STATION , TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES 48
REJECTED 03
uppz 05
pf 27,
upnd 06
narep 06
LM 01
MWANSABOMBWE: PF_ 236.
UPND_ 76
NAREP_ 6
UPPZ_4
LM_ 2,
katotoma polling station
MWANSABOMBWE: PF 188,
UPND 21,
NAREP 06,
LM 05,
UPPZ 04
Chinyanta 1 polling station
Musa polling station
PF 406
UPND 56
Lukashya polling station stream -1 total 169 lm 1 uppz 1 pac 1 upnd 27 pf 134 reject 5
Luyeye polling station
PF 343
UPND 83
Strem 2 pf 140 upnd 15
Kansobe
Pf 70
Upnd 10
PF 175, UPND 20, PAC 04, MMD 02, UPPZ 01, LM00 Mbusa
Nkole mfumu school polling station, stream one results: MMD 0,LM 0, UPPZ 02, PAC 03, UPND 31, PF 156 votes.total cast 194, 02 rejected
Lukashya
Votes Cast 172. Chisanga Of PF 149. Mulenga D UPND 20. Chimponda B PAC 01. Kabungo S UPPZ 01. Sinyangwe B LM 01. Kabwe C MMD Nil. Voting For Kapoposanja Ended At 18hrs, Announcement Done At 19:10hrs
Kasonde Chisuna polling station stream 2. PF- 152, UPND- 50, PAC- 09, LM- 01, UPPZ- 01, MMD-Nil. Total votes cast 215.
Lubushi RHC
Chisanga george(pf)- 157
Mule ng a davies- upnd-26
Chimponda bwalya m- pac-02
Kabungo samuel m- uppz- 01
Kab we Christopher mmd- 01
Sin yang we brown lm- 01
Ntumpa polling station lukashya results:PF 200, UPND 35, PAC 05, UPPZ 01, MMD 0, LM 0. from presiding officer
Lukashya
Chitambi 1 School Polling Station results: PF 164: UPND 41: LM 07: UPPZ 04: PAC 02: MMD 02
Pf 135
Upnd 24
Pac 02
Mmd 02
Uppz 01
Lm 00
Soft katongo polling station 2
Lukashya
Chilubanama 1 polling station Results:
1. Chisanga George PF : 113
2. Mulenga Davies UPND: 25
3. Chimponda Bwalya M. PAC: 03
4. Kabungo Samuel UPPZ : 02
5. Kabwe Christopher MMD : 01
6. Sinyangwe Brown LM : 01
Results from lualuo polling station stream 03
Pf=105
UPND=35
PAC=08
UPPZ=02
MMD=01
LM=01
TOtal votes casted=152
NB=NO REJECTED BALLOT PAPERS WERE ENCOUNTERED.
NO SPOILT BALLOT PAPERS AS WELL.
Lwabwe polling station
Stream 1: PF 179. Upnd 22. Pac 08, mmd 01, uppz nil L’m nil.
Stream 2: PF 203, UPND 31, PAC 11, UPPZ 01, MMD nil LM nil