MWANSABOMBWE & LUKASHYA ELECTIONS RESULTS

MWANSABOMBWE & LUKASHYA

Kazambe Ward pf 189 upnd 51 upnd mwansambowe

Counting of ballots underway in Mwansabombwe. PF takes early lead.

Kafumbe 1 Polling station.

PF – 125

UPND -33

NAREP- 25

UPPZ- 2

LM – 5

Chilubanama stream 1 (Lukashya)

PAc 03

PF 113

UPPZ 02

MMD 01

UPND 25

LM 1

Rejected 4

Total votes cast 149.

*BREAKING NEWS.*

PF HAS SCOOPED MANDOMBE WARD IN LUANGWA.

Kafumbe 2: (Mwansabombwe)

PF 147

UPND 27

NAREP 18

LM 1

UPPZ 1

Council offices stream 1 polling station

UPPZ 01

LM 05

NAREP 10

UPND 33

PF…104

Rejected 04

Kafumbe 1 Polling station.

PF – 125

UPND -33

NAREP- 25

UPPZ- 2

LM – 5

*Mbereshi Mission Primary School Stream 1*

UPPZ – 02

NAREP – 21

UPND – 43

LM – 01

PF – 228

Rejected – 02

Council offices steam 02 polling station

UPPZ 02

LM 03

NAREP 06

UPND 23

PF…106

Rejected 01

Sensa polling station pf 600 upnd 0 (Mwansabombwe)

Lukashya Constituency

Kapongolo polling Station Stream 1

PF 183

UPND 47

UPP 7

MMD 1

Police polling station 106 pf and upnd 26 (mwansambowe)

Mwansabombwe Kalasa polling station Stream No 1.

PF- 143

Upnd-63

Rejected:00

Total votes casted:223

Mwansabombwe Kalasa polling station Stream No 2.

PF- 131

Upnd-84

UPPZ-02

Rejected:00

Total votes Casted :229

Iuwaluo poling station (lukashya)

PF 337

Upnd 107

Chiilange polling station (Mwansabombwe)

PF 118

UPND 47

LM 38

NAREP 09

UPPZ 03

Lubansa.

Mwansabombwe

PF 143

Upnd 21

Salanga stream 01

Mwansabombwe

PF= 187

UPND=11

LM=9

NAREP=6

UPPZ=3

REJECTED 6

Chanda Mukulu Polling station in Lukashya Constituency

PF 170

UPND 40

PAC 1

*MULANSHI POLLING STATION*

*PF- 337*

*UPND-82*

*PAC-9*

*UPP-3*

*MMD-1*

*LM-1*

Chimbele polling station

Pf 169

Upnd 39

MUMBI MUKULU POLL RESULTS, PF.215, UPND.13, PAC.10, UPPZ.01, LM.NIL,MMD.NIL, REJECTED.10

Pontini

Pf 135

Upnd 17

Kasonde Chisuna

Pf 314

Upnd 84

*KAWAMA POLING STATION*

*PF-72*

UPND-17

Kapongolo Ward

Kasonga mpongwe ward

Machiya polling Station. PF 198 UPND 84

Kasonga ward Mitumba polling station PF 15 votes. Upnd 22 total voters 37.

*MUSA POLING STATION*

*PF-406*

*UPND-58*

*PAC-41*

*TIBI POLING STATION*

*PF-183*

UPND-52

PF<170> UPND <44> PAC <11> LM <01> UPPZ <02> MMD <00> THAT IS FOR CHIBA MODERN MARKET 3

Chitambi 2 pf 162, upnd 33 uppz05, pac02 MMD 01, LM 00 from Gladys musonda presiding officer

Chilekwa Mwamba polling station results..PF 172, UPND 40, PAC 04, MMD 2, UPPZ 01, LM 01

MWANSABOMBWE: Salanga 2 .

PF…210.

upnd 17

mnarep 10.

LM 5.

uppz 2.

No rejected.

Votes casted 244.

MWANSABOMBWE: Local court stream 01

PF 127

UPND 61

NAREP 06

LM 05

uppz 01

MWANSABOMBWE: Chipepa fisheries

pf 218 ,

upnd:84

uppz :7 ,

Narep : 05

LM : 01

MWANSABOMBWE: Election results. PF =145. UPND =26. NAREP=9. UPPZ =2. LM. =1. Rejected= 4. Total votes casted= 187. mebereshi ftc

MWANSABOMBWE: CHIMPUNU POLLING STATION , TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES 48

REJECTED 03

uppz 05

pf 27,

upnd 06

narep 06

LM 01

MWANSABOMBWE: PF_ 236.

UPND_ 76

NAREP_ 6

UPPZ_4

LM_ 2,

katotoma polling station

MWANSABOMBWE: PF 188,

UPND 21,

NAREP 06,

LM 05,

UPPZ 04

Chinyanta 1 polling station

Musa polling station

PF 406

UPND 56

Lukashya polling station stream -1 total 169 lm 1 uppz 1 pac 1 upnd 27 pf 134 reject 5

Luyeye polling station

PF 343

UPND 83

Strem 2 pf 140 upnd 15

Kansobe

Pf 70

Upnd 10

PF 175, UPND 20, PAC 04, MMD 02, UPPZ 01, LM00 Mbusa

Nkole mfumu school polling station, stream one results: MMD 0,LM 0, UPPZ 02, PAC 03, UPND 31, PF 156 votes.total cast 194, 02 rejected

Lukashya

Votes Cast 172. Chisanga Of PF 149. Mulenga D UPND 20. Chimponda B PAC 01. Kabungo S UPPZ 01. Sinyangwe B LM 01. Kabwe C MMD Nil. Voting For Kapoposanja Ended At 18hrs, Announcement Done At 19:10hrs

[17/09, 20:22]

Kasonde Chisuna polling station stream 2. PF- 152, UPND- 50, PAC- 09, LM- 01, UPPZ- 01, MMD-Nil. Total votes cast 215.

[17/09, 20:23]

Lubushi RHC

Chisanga george(pf)- 157

Mule ng a davies- upnd-26

Chimponda bwalya m- pac-02

Kabungo samuel m- uppz- 01

Kab we Christopher mmd- 01

Sin yang we brown lm- 01

Ntumpa polling station lukashya results:PF 200, UPND 35, PAC 05, UPPZ 01, MMD 0, LM 0. from presiding officer

Lukashya

Chitambi 1 School Polling Station results: PF 164: UPND 41: LM 07: UPPZ 04: PAC 02: MMD 02

[17/09, 20:32] Sunday Chanda: Pf 135

Upnd 24

Pac 02

Mmd 02

Uppz 01

Lm 00

Soft katongo polling station 2

Lukashya

Chilubanama 1 polling station Results:

1. Chisanga George PF : 113

2. Mulenga Davies UPND: 25

3. Chimponda Bwalya M. PAC: 03

4. Kabungo Samuel UPPZ : 02

5. Kabwe Christopher MMD : 01

6. Sinyangwe Brown LM : 01

Results from lualuo polling station stream 03

Pf=105

UPND=35

PAC=08

UPPZ=02

MMD=01

LM=01

TOtal votes casted=152

NB=NO REJECTED BALLOT PAPERS WERE ENCOUNTERED.

NO SPOILT BALLOT PAPERS AS WELL.

Lwabwe polling station

Stream 1: PF 179. Upnd 22. Pac 08, mmd 01, uppz nil L’m nil.

Stream 2: PF 203, UPND 31, PAC 11, UPPZ 01, MMD nil LM nil