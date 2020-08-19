Mwaliteta resigns from UPND

United party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has reportedly resigned from the opposition party.

Impeccable sources from the party have disclosed that Mr mwaliteta resigned from the party citing high levels of unwarranted tribalism, misconduct and indiscpline.

According to the sources ,the altercation leading to Mr mwaliteta’s resignation occurred this morning at the party’s secretariate where Mr mwaliteta was accused of being behind the illness of UPND member Tom Michelo.

“There was confusion at the party Secretariate this morning,mr mwaliteta told by cadre’s that foreign tribes are just chancers and not different from the Bemba grouping.”the source said.

According to the sources Mr Mwaliteta was further accused of questionable loyality and that he was no different from the Bemba grouping by eliminating his competitor Tom Michelo from the primary provincial elections.

Efforts to get a comment from both party Secretary general Steven katuka and Mr Mwaliteta proved futile by press time as both their mobile phones went unanswered.