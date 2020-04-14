STEVEN NYIRENDA CRIES AS HE EXPOSES HH

The lamentations of Steven Nyirenda the proprietor of Muvi on diamond TV last night, while crying requires deep reflection from media owners and all of us.

We said it all here but now hearing it from the man himself, its very painful.

Steven Nyirenda yesterday disclosed everything that goes on in these media houses and exactly everything we have feared and been wondering about on Muvi TV.

Steven Nyirenda disclosed how he was used and ditched by HH,as he answered straight forward questions from Frank.

How many of you remember how we struggled here very much to digest the reporting ,analysis,opinion polls of Muvi TV?.

HH had won the elections by 200 percent on Muvi TV.

What you eat at night comes out in the vomit during the day.

Last night the owner of Muvi TV himself said it all.

He further clearly said he had problems in controlling his Journalists because of HH.

As HH was busy confusing them with big money,to write,broadcast and analyse news in his favour.

He said HH was busy pumping money in Journalists pockets and these Journalists had to snick in news articles that would suit HH.

As if that was not enough Steven Nyirenda, further disclosed that he repeatedly warned Gerald Shawa, that, that HH,using him will ditch him and HH has already ditched him as we write.

He disclosed that HH has a tendency of using Media houses and ditching them once he successfully puts them in problems with government.

Its was very saddening to listen to Steven Nyirenda yesterday as he was busy weeping tears on his face.

He confessed of having been used by HH to frank Mutubila,and left confused with no choice but join politics just like Fred M,memba.

He cried while saying he repeatedly warned Gerald Shawa, about the madness he was doing.

Gerald Shawa is already heard complaining that HH has already ditched him.

Média house bê professional.