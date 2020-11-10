Mutale Mwanza Threatens To Go Live This Evening And Expose Love Affair With Garry Nkombo

HOT FM Radio presenter Mutale Mwanza has threatened to go live this evening and expose her entire love affair with our incoming UPND President Garry Nkombo.

According to The News Room Mutale Mwanza has for so long been turning down Nkombo’s advances and accusing him of being HIV positive, until few weeks ago when she finally accepted to sleep with him on two conditions.

The first condition was that he buys her a new car preferably a Ford Ranger or Range Rover, and the second condition that he takes an HIV test. Rumours are that Mutale has now discovered that Nkombo forged the HIV negative test results which has angered her.

Mutale has since promised to turn the entire country upside down this evening when she goes live at 20:00. Other sources are speculating that she will not only expose Garry Nkombo but even other prominent individuals she has been receiving gifts from such as Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba who is actually the buyer of the white BMW she has been driving around and a farm plot she recently flaunted on social media. At one point, Mutale Mwanza is said to have sent texts to the Minister which read “come and make me feel nice. I am very warm and my p***y is ready for you” (WhatsApp screenshots allegedly available)

Sources from the News Room have insisted that if Garry Nkombo, Brian Mushimba or Mutale Mwanza want to refute these allegations, let him do so as screenshots of the conversations are readily available.

source: batokabulls