MUCHELEKA AND TWO OTHERS NABBED BY POLICE IN KASAMA… …….Charged with Aggravated Robbery

3 UPND CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS IN LUKASHYA NABBED

By Chileshe Mwango/Tinkerbel Mwila

Three opposition UPND officials have been arrested by Police in Kasama in Northern Province and charged with causing malicious damage to public property.

The suspects who include UPND Deputy Secretary General in Charge of Politics Patrick Mucheleka, UPND Campaign Manager in the Lukashya Parliamentary By-Election, Elias Mubanga and the Party’s National Information and Publicity Secretary Samuel Ngwira were picked by police in the early hours of today after they attached an NRC issuing center, stole some materials and victimized officers.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has strongly condemned the action by the UPND cadres saying the process of issuing NRCs is done transparently and during the day.

Mr Kanganja has further warned that police will follow the matter to the latter and punish all those involved in the fracas.

Meanwhile, the verification process in the Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-election earlier today was conducted without the ruling patriotic front -pf- after officials from the party failed to turn up to take part for unknown reasons.

Mwansabombwe District Electoral Officer Stanley Mbewe explained that all the 5 participating political parties were informed over the process and that no communication was made by the missing stakeholder, the patriotic front regarding their absence.

Mr. Mbewe explained that the verification process was scheduled to start at 9 hours and that the commission decided to proceed with the available stakeholders when the ruling party officials did not show up without communication especially that time management in an election is vital.

Four political parties that are vying for the Mwansabombwe parliamentary seat namely the National Restoration Party -NAREP, United Party for National Development -UPND, united party for a prosperous Zambia -UPPZ and the Leadership Movement officials were present at the verification exercise at Mwansabombwe Civic Centre.

And opposition United Party for National Development -UPND- Campaign Manager Percy Chanda wondered why the ruling party failed to show up for the verification process and at what point they would take part in the process without the other 4 political parties.

Efforts to get a comment from the Patriotic Front Campaign Manager for Mwansabombwe Yamfwa Mukanga proved futile by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

The by elections which have been necessitated by the death of Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge, Members Of Parliament for Mwansabombwe And Lukashya respectively will be held on 17th september,2020.

PHOENIX FM NEWS