MUBITA NAWA OFFICIALLY JOINS UPND



…says party has vision and agenda to fight corruption, end suffering

“I have officially decided to join the UPND to help push the agenda for every person because it is a party that believes in the sovereignty and integrity of Zambia’s heritage”, says renowned motivational speaker, Mubita Nawa.



Speaking after announcing his decision at the UPND secretariat this afternoon, Mr Nawa said he had opted to join the UPND because time has come for every Zambian who believes in the sovereignty of the integrity of the country’s heritage to fight and not to stand on the fence.



He said the decision was in recognition of the fundemental rights given by the Zambian Constitution and also that of helping to push the agenda of a better future for every Zambian.



Mr.Nawa has since called on every Zambian not to stand on the fence and watch the country crumble but instead join a party that believes in the sovereignty and integrity of Zambia’s heritage.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM