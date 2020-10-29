Mubita Nawa And Anthony Bwalya Receive Warn And Caution Statement

Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Motivational Speaker Mubita Nawa, 45, and Anthony Bwalya, 39.

The duo have been cautioned in relation to the offence of giving false information contrary to section 13 (c) of chapter 126 of the National Registration Act and destroying evidence contrary to section 111 chapter 87 of the penal code of the Laws of Zambia.

Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale said police also recorded a warn and caution statement from Saboi Imboela, 42.

Mr. Mwale has also added that Police summoned Diamond Television Chief Executive Officer, Costa Mwansa and Head of News and Current Affairs George Chomba to help with investigations in relation to the leakage of the National Budget which went viral before it was presented in parliament.