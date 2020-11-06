Mr. Hichilema’s Labour Goes Down The Drain As President Trump Loses To Joe Biden.
Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema claimed that he was talking to US President Donald Trump. Mr. Hichilema said that President Trump would soon deal with some African countries that he claimed were festering with dictatorship tendencies.
“I would not want to disclose so much but just know that we are talking to President Trump. Once he has settled down, he will deal with all these African dictators who are abusing human rights,” Mr. Hichilema said.
©Eagle One Zambia
-
Mr. Hichilema’s Labour Goes Down The Drain As President Trump Loses To Joe Biden
November 6, 2020
-
Lukuku died because he didn’t have K1,000 to buy medicine – Family source
November 6, 2020
-
HH MAY BE KNOCKED OUT IN 2021
November 6, 2020
-
MORE TROUBLE AWAITS PF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WHO WERE ABSENT DURING VOTING FOR BILL 10
November 6, 2020
-
THREE PF MPs IN TROUBLE FOR BEING ABSENT DURING VOTING FOR THE BILL 10
November 4, 2020
-
Gov’t Issues Out Empowerment Fund With Kayombo Getting K800,000 while Slapdee Bags K333,000!
November 3, 2020
-
ZRA boss denies being Mutale Mwanza’s Blesser
November 3, 2020
-
I’ll not apologise for telling Easterners to Vote in Numbers-Dora Siliya
November 3, 2020
-
President Lungu is Eligible To Run In 2021 Elections-Given Lubinda
November 3, 2020
-
Slapdee, Macky 2, Mampi Urge Support For Mumba Yachi, As They Pledge K10,000 Each
November 2, 2020