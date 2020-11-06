Mr. Hichilema’s Labour Goes Down The Drain As President Trump Loses To Joe Biden

Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema claimed that he was talking to US President Donald Trump. Mr. Hichilema said that President Trump would soon deal with some African countries that he claimed were festering with dictatorship tendencies.

“I would not want to disclose so much but just know that we are talking to President Trump. Once he has settled down, he will deal with all these African dictators who are abusing human rights,” Mr. Hichilema said.

