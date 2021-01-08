More Opposition Leaders Label HH Childish After Disastrous Diamond TV Interview

opposition political parties have continued calling UPND party leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema a childish and clueless common trader.

All this negative fall back is arising from HH’s disastrous Diamond TV interview over the weekend during which he failed articulate any of UPND’s plans to steer Zambia out of the current economic status. Below is the latest statement coming from UPP President Saviour Chishimba:

UPP PRESIDENT SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA SAYS HH IS CHILDISH , COMMON TRADER

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), are appalled by the simplistic approach to politicking.

We find it very childish to reduce the national debate to a jet. We think that is too simplistic to think that economic problems will be solved by selling the jet. As important as all such issues are it’s folly and shows a lack of vision and direction to focus on “simply selling” with a common trader mentality instead of looking at approaches that will end corruption and build up a strong national resource base.

The Zambia Air Force needs more modern aircrafts.

We need seriousness when debating national issues. We don’t subscribe to the culture of drawing defense and security wings into foolish and myopic debates.