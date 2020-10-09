MONEY RAISED IN DAEVE’S NAME PLUNDERED

To whom it may concern

Today, I want to voice out for the last time over my mate nephew David Phiri whom most of you knew as Deave.

Please understand that for me to get to this point, it is because all avenues outside social media have been exhausted and there has never been an amicable conclusion by parties involved.

Without mentioning names, let me say that, following Deave’s death, some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry hastily begun fundraising money that they said would go towards supporting the late’s mother and family seen he was the breadwinner.

Approval was sort from the family and at first, we thought our family doesn’t need people to help it because that would be too much to ask. It was a back and forth discussion until we reluctantly agreed to give that permission that, we could be referenced for any help Deave’s friends sort.

But until today, those who were fund raising these monies haven’t found time to come and give the family the money they raised. What I have been briefed is that over K78,543.00 has been raised so far.

We have followed up on this issue with people most of you know of but they sometimes don’t pick up phones and when they do, they always lie that they will be here in five minutes but to no avail.

I am writing this open letter, against what family has agreed that we should just ingore and forget. For me, I want to warn the public that anyone who comes to ask for financial donations in the name of fundraising for the family of late Daeve is doing so in their own capacity without the family’s blessings.

Yours

Cephas Phiri