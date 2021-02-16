MILTON HATEMBO’S WIFE AND FAMILY ATTACKED BY UPND CADRES IN THEIR HOME AT MIDNIGHT

Nevia Michelo, the wife to Milton Hatembo is nursing injuries after UPND cadres dressed in party regalia attacked her and the children at about midnight Saturday going into Sunday in Mang’unza Ward of Choma district.

The Hatembo siblings have been entangled in controversy after losing a case of trespassing on Kalomo’s Farm 1924, a piece of land that they sold to opposition UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

In an exclusive interview with Tinveleko News at Macha Hospital on Monday, Michelo disclosed that the attackers broke into the house while she was asleep with her children and beat her up and threatened to rape her if she did not disclose the whereabouts of her husband.

Michelo narrates that she escaped and only regrouped with her children, who had earlier run away, in the bush after the assailants left.

“…they broke the door, switched off the light on the seating room and dragged me from the bed and started whipping me. They demanded to know where my husband was or else they would rape me. They then dragged me outside while beating me, but I escaped and hid in the bush and the children followed me,” she recalls while speaking in Chitonga.

She explains that she could not recognize her attackers, but recalls that they were dressed in UPND party regalia and some strangers in UPND attires claiming to be from Lusaka have been frequenting her house asking the whereabouts of her husband.

Michelo also reveals that a named teacher earlier brought some strangers who claimed they had been speaking to Milton about his appeal to the case that the High Court dismissed recently.

“…I did not recognize them at night, but I suspect the strangers that came in UPND regalia with (mentions teacher’s name) who came looking for my husband. I told them that I am afraid, why are you looking for my husband. They said they had called my husband to Lusaka, but we just met him in Choma,” she narrated

Asked whether she knows where her husband is, Michelo expressed ignorance, but says Milton mentioned that the strangers had been coercing him to drop his appeal in the case and even forced him to record a video firing his lawyers.

Meanwhile, Tinveleko followed up the teacher to find out his involvement with the said strangers.

The civil servant, whose identity has been withheld, says he was stranded for transport last Sunday when a UPND Hilux pulled over at Mapanza station.

He explains that the passengers told him they were sent by Mr. Hichilema to trace Michelo and her husband for a settlement.

The source says he led them to her house because they were neighbours, but did not suspect that they could have been planning any malice.