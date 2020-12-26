Miles Sampa’s Former Wife Collapses, Rushed To The Hospital Over Live Wedding

Breaking….

MILES SAMPA’S FORMER WIFE COLLAPSES, RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL OVER LIVE WEDDING

Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa’s ex wife Mwika Mwenachanya has reportedly collapsed and rushed to hospital after watching Mr Sampa wedding his fiancée Nchimunya at a public gathering today.

Mwika’s elder brother Kelvin Mwenachanya has accused Mr Sampa of deliberately putting up a publicity stunt as a way of hitting back at Mwika which he said was not helping the situation as it was threatening the mother of his children.

“Ba mayor nabo fichitilamofye, Mwika has been depressed for two weeks now but he still continues doing this. And he has even decided to broadcast his wedding on public TV and Facebook, this is unacceptable as it is risking the health of our sister. I mean who does that?” said her brother adding that the family will hold Sampa responsible should his sister die in hospital.

Mwika decided to call it quits after Sampa’s political career dwindled following his exit from PF to form a political party United Democratic Front which did not last long. At this time he was faced with a lot of financial challenges which his wife didn’t like..

When Mwika left, Mr Sampa went back to Nchimunya his then long-time girlfriend with whom he had a child.