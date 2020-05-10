A 28-YEAR-OLD man of Mazabuka has handed himself to police after axing his uncle to death and hacking his five-year-old cousin.

Kelvin Kapona says he was driven to violently kill his uncle, Nsondo Kanene because he was he refused to give him back the Twenty Kwacha he borrowed last week.

After killing his uncle, Kapona turned to the victim’s five-year-old son Nsondo Kanene Junior whom he also axed although the child survived.

An 11-year-old daughter of the victim Eless Nsondo escaped from the gruesome scene and alerted neighbours before Kapona turned to her.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the incident arrest of the Kapona.

Katongo said the incident happened around 23:00 hours at Kafue flats Grazing Area.

She said Kapona used an axe to end his uncle’s life.

“The suspect allegedly hacked the victim twice in the head before hacking the deceased’s five(5) year old son male juvenile Nsondo Kanene Junior in the head and on the left shoulder. The 11 year old deceased’s daughter Eless Nsondo managed to escape and alerted members of the public,” Katongo explained.

She said Kanene’s body in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary whilst the injured minor was admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital.

“The suspect claims that the victim who is now deceased had a habit of grabbing money from him every time he sold some bags of charcoal,” Katongo said in a statement.

She said the axe used was recovered while Kapona was detained in police custody.

PICTURE:…Kelvin Kapona the Killer!