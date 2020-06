MASS RESIGNATION OF UPND COUNCILLORS HITS NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE

CHIKENGE Ward Councillor Lackson Fulayi in Kabompo district, North Western Province, becomes the latest in the ongoing mass resignation of opposition UPND members.

In a letter dated 01 June, 2020, former Councillor Fulayi cited lack of support from the opposition United Party for National Development as a basis for his immediate resignation.