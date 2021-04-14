MAPATIZYA FORMULA: UPND BEAT OWN OFFICIAL

MAPATIZYA FORMULA: UPND BEAT OWN OFFICIAL

Confusion characterised the United Party for National Development (UPND) primary adoption process in Chingola on Tuesday after a rival group ruthlessly beat up the Nchanga constituency chairperson thereby disrupting the exercise.

The mayhem resulted in the arrest of nine UPND cadres in connection with the fracas and the beating of the UPND official, who is nursing body pains.

The intra-party adoption process, which was expected to be peaceful, turned ugly when a mob of cadres descended on UPND officials who were carrying out the exercise around 09:40 hours.

The incident happened at Block 4 Kasama Flats in Nchanga North Township, where constituency chairperson Reuben Sitali was presiding over the adoption process.

#Hakalusa #HakalusaMedia