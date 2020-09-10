THE remains of the iconic COPPERBELT University (CBU) fish fondly known as Mafishi which died on Monday has gone missing.
CBU vice-chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma has confirmed to ZNBC that Mafishi is missing.
Professor Ngoma said the CBU will use all available at the institution’s disposal to ensure that the person who ate Mafishi is found and brought to book.
“If means calling the FBI or CIA to investigate this matter, we will do that,” said Professor Ngoma.
And CBU Student Union president Lawrence Kasonde called on the police to help investigate how Mafishi went missing.
-
MAFISHI’S CARCASS GOES MISSING
September 10, 2020
-
Pacra documents show that HH is crooked
September 10, 2020
-
UPND senior Members reject Kambwili as party running mate
September 9, 2020
-
God Has Used Former Finance Minister Hon Edith Nawakwi to Expose Hichilema’s True Character – Mumbi Phiri
September 9, 2020
-
HH says those getting NRCs from PF Strongholds are goats and Chickens
September 9, 2020
-
I’m More Tonga Than HH – Bizwell Muutale
September 9, 2020
-
HH SHOULD JUST ANSWER- TUTWA
September 9, 2020
-
STOP BEING CRY BABIES FOR NOTHING- CHELLA TUKUTA TELLS HAKAINDE and UPND
September 9, 2020
-
HH settles for Kambwili as vice President
September 9, 2020
-
TONGA MAN CAUGHT BONKING A GOAT
September 9, 2020