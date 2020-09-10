MAFISHI’S CARCASS GOES MISSING

THE remains of the iconic COPPERBELT University (CBU) fish fondly known as Mafishi which died on Monday has gone missing.

CBU vice-chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma has confirmed to ZNBC that Mafishi is missing.

Professor Ngoma said the CBU will use all available at the institution’s disposal to ensure that the person who ate Mafishi is found and brought to book.

“If means calling the FBI or CIA to investigate this matter, we will do that,” said Professor Ngoma.

And CBU Student Union president Lawrence Kasonde called on the police to help investigate how Mafishi went missing.