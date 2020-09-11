Mafishi found cut into pieces

CBU vice-chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma has disclosed that Mafishi was found at the house of a CBU employee, although cut into pieces ready to be eaten.

“Our investigations have yielded some new findings. We have managed to locate Mafishi, it has been found at some house in Wusakile, cut into pieces,” Professor Ngoma told the Zambia Daily Mail.

Efforts are being made to put Mafishi together again.