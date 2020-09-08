‘Mafish’ Poisoned To Distract Zambians From Privatisation Debate

THE DEATH of Copperbelt University pet fish popular known as ‘Mafish’ has sent shockwaves across the country with reports of a planned funeral procession set to be held in honour of the pet fish, which has long been considered a good luck charm.

However COBUSU has received information that Mafish was deliberately poisoned by CBU UPND cadres in order to distract the public from the raging debate over privatisation corruption. The operation was sponsored by Jack Mwimbu who was earlier spotted in Kitwe around the University.

“It was common practice to see students crowding the ponds just to gaze at the big Mafishi more especially freshmen students who had not been accustomed to how the CBU system worked,” Clivert Sikalubya, a soon to be graduate wrote in an interview.

“It’s unfortunate that UPND cadres can be so brutal” he added

The fish was believed to be older than 15 years.