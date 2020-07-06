OUR members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province, Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says.

Lusambo who is also Copperbelt PF Mobilization Chairperson and Lusaka Province Minister said the opposition UPND has drawn a leadership line, by booing President Edgar Lungu in Monze last week.

Lusambo said President Lungu is one of Zambia’s true living heroes because he was dully elected by majority Zambians to preside over national affairs and continues to remain as a source of inspiration to millions.

But Lusambo said it is regrettable that the opposition UPND elected to disrespect the Head of State by portraying behavior that is uncalled for when he visited Monze and other districts in Southern Province.

“Our colleagues in the UPND ought to reliase that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a President for all Zambians and holds the highest public office in the land and he deserves respect,” Lusambo said.

He said by behaving in that manner, the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.

“As Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt,” warned Lusambo.