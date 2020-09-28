Lusaka Youth Lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila pursues GBV against late Daeve

A prominent Lusaka Lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila has vowed to pursue the case in which the late artist David Phiri was seen whipped by his ex lover.

So far Mwila has made inquires with the Police over the matter and it has been established that the Police will soon apprehend the suspects.

According to social media reports, the suspects who took turns to Whip Daeve for his alleged infidelity, is his ex lover only identified as Thrift and another girl known as Kidist.

Mulenga has demanded that justice against gender based violence must prevail. He says he is keen to secure a conviction of those who whipped the late.

David Phiri perished in a fatal accident together with four others on the Chilundu Lusaka road on Saturday around 14hrs.

He has been widely mourned by Zambians who have continued to shower their condolences through social media.